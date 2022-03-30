Ukrainian president says defense is at a ‘turning point’

By NEBI QENA and YURAS KARMANAU

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian president says his country’s defense against the Russian invasion is at a “turning point.” In his nightly address to the nation, Volodymyr Zelenskyy again pressed the United States Wednesday for more help, hours after the Kremlin’s forces reneged on a pledge to scale back some of their operations. Russian bombardment of areas around Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv and intensified attacks elsewhere added to doubts over progress toward ending the war. A U.K. intelligence chief said demoralized Russian soldiers in the Ukraine were refusing to carry out orders, sabotaging their own equipment and had accidentally shot down their own aircraft. Talks between Ukraine and Russia were set to resume Friday by video.