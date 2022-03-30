Ukrainians stranded in Hawaii get help from canoe paddlers

By CALEB JONES

Associated Press

KAILUA, Hawaii (AP) — A Ukrainian family who came to Hawaii for a long-awaited vacation before Russia invaded their country watched from the islands in shock as bombs started dropping on their nation. Now, more than a month later, they remain stranded in Hawaii without access to their money, family, friends or home. They’ve found support through locals who set them up with a place to stay and money from an online fundraiser to help get them settled. Still, they are left wondering if they will ever get the chance to go home. Now they are stuck in the islands, worried sick about family, unsure if their house in Kyiv is still standing and financially imperiled.