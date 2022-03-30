UN experts seek to verify mass graves for migrants in Libya

CAIRO (AP) — United Nations-commissioned investigators have painted a grim picture for migrants in Libya, just days after they said they were seeking to verify the presence of mass graves at a human trafficking center in the country’s northwest region. Chief investigator Mohamed Auajjar says they documented “consistent patterns of serious human rights violations” against migrants in government-run detention centers and trafficking hubs. In the northwestern town of Bani Walid, the investigators say they found that “migrants were held captive, murdered, tortured and raped.” Libya has in recent years emerged as a popular, if extremely dangerous, route toward Europe for those fleeing poverty and conflict in Africa and the Middle East.