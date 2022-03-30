UN seeks record $4.4B for Afghans struggling under Taliban

By JAMEY KEATEN and KATHY GANNON

Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.’s aid coordination agency is launching its biggest-ever appeal for funds for a single country in hopes of collecting $4.4 billion to help Afghanistan. The decidedly ambitious call to assist the impoverished country again run by Taliban militants comes as much of the world is focused on Russia’s war in Ukraine. Afghanistan is buckling under a debilitating humanitarian crisis and an economy in free fall only months after the Taliban return. Some 23 million people face acute food insecurity. A new crackdown on the rights of women and girls could hurt efforts to rally international support for beleaguered Afghans.