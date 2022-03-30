US astronaut ends record-long spaceflight in Russian capsule

By MARCIA DUNN

AP Aerospace Writer

A NASA astronaut is back on Earth after a yearlong, record-setting spaceflight. He caught a Russian ride from the International Space Station on Wednesday with two cosmonauts. Their Soyuz capsule parachuted into Kazakhstan, ending a 355-day mission for not only Mark Vande Hei but one of the Russians. Vande Hei beat NASA’s previous record for a single spaceflight by 15 days. Russia still holds the world record at 438 days. Despite escalating tensions between the U.S. and Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, NASA followed the customary procedures for Vande Hei’s return.