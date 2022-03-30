Voice from the grave haunts Ronald Greene’s deadly arrest

By JIM MUSTIAN and JAKE BLEIBERG

Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Days before his death, Louisiana state trooper Chris Hollingsworth told investigators about the night he bashed Black motorist Ronald Greene in the head with a flashlight. The Associated Press obtained audio of the never-before-released interview that stands as a voice from the grave on Greene’s deadly 2019 arrest. Hollingsworth was considered the most culpable of the white officers who stunned, punched and dragged Greene. But Hollingsworth can’t face justice because he died six days after the 2020 internal affairs interview from a one-car crash that came hours after he learned he’d be fired. Nearly three years after Greene’s death, no one has yet been charged.