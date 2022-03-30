Skip to Content
Who really needs a second COVID booster? Here’s what to know

By LAURAN NEERGAARD
AP Medical Writer

Many Americans can now get a second COVID-19 booster, but it’s hard to tell who really needs another shot right now and who could wait. U.S. regulators this week authorized extra Pfizer or Moderna shots for anyone 50 or older and for some younger people with severely weakened immune systems. COVID-19 cases are low in the U.S., but health officials want to get ahead of a possible next coronavirus surge. Adults who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine already were eligible for a booster of any kind — and health officials recommend only some of them get another.

