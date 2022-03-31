Biden to mark Transgender Day of Visibility with new actions

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is commemorating Transgender Day of Visibility by celebrating prominent transgender Americans. The Democratic president also is advocating against what his administration terms “dangerous anti-transgender legislative attacks” that have passed in statehouses across the country. Biden on Thursday is announcing new measures aimed at making the federal government more inclusive for transgender people. One change is a new “X” gender marker on U.S. passport applications beginning on April 11. The Biden administration is working to expand the availability of the “X” gender marker to airlines and federal travel programs and will make it easier for transgender people to change their gender information in Social Security Administration records.