Student identified as suspect in German university poisoning

BERLIN (AP) — Investigators say they have identified a 32-year-old student as the suspect in the poisoning of seven people at a university in western Germany last year. Prosecutors opened an investigation in August after employees and students at the Technical University in Darmstadt south of Frankfurt received medical treatment for symptoms of possible poisoning. Police said at the time that milk cartons and water containers in a building on the campus appeared to have been contaminated with a harmful substance. They said Thursday the 32-year-old from the German city of Mainz has been sent to a psychiatric hospital. She has been a materials science student at the university since 2017.