Officials: 1 dead, others missing after migrant boat flips

SUGARLOAF KEY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say at least one person is dead and several others are believed to be missing after a “rustic vessel” carrying suspected Cuban migrants capsized in the Florida Keys. The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol says six people who claimed to be Cuban nationals were rescued late Thursday night off Sugarloaf Key. The surviving migrants told authorities people were missing from their group. The Border Patrol says one man was found dead in the vessel. The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed Friday that crews were actively searching the area where the boat capsized.