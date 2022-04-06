Skip to Content
Ohio Rep. Bob Gibbs retires abruptly, blames fight over maps

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Bob Gibbs has announced his sudden retirement with voting already underway in Ohio’s primary. The six-term congressman from Amish Country Wednesday declared himself a casualty of “the circus” over Ohio’s still-unresolved congressional map. Gibbs exits a primary race in northeast Ohio that, under temporary new maps, would have put him up against Trump-backed Republican Max Miller. Miller was initially recruited to defeat U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, a supporter of Trump’s impeachment. Gonzalez has since retired. Gibbs blamed the Ohio Supreme Court for drawing out Ohio’s redistricting fight. Trump congratulated Gibbs on “a wonderful and accomplished career.”

Associated Press

