Australian opposition targets inflation in campaign launch

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s opposition party has officially launched its election campaign with an emphasis on cutting costs of living for voters as inflation surges to its highest rate in 21 years. The center-left Labor Party launched it campaign on Sunday in the west coast city of Perth for the first time since World War II, in a demonstration of how important Western Australia state is to the party’s ambition to win control of government in May 21 elections. Opposition leader Anthony Albanese promised lower-cost childcare and medicines if he becomes prime minister. Official data released last week showed that Australia’s inflation rose to 5.1% in the year through March. It is the highest annual rate since 2001.