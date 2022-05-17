Mali arrests suspects after announcing foiled coup attempt

By BABA AHMED

Associated Press

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Malian authorities say they have arrested suspects after announcing that the ruling junta had foiled a coup attempt supported by an unnamed Western government. A government statement said security forces thwarted the countercoup against two-time coup leader Col. Assimi Goita. The army on Tuesday said that authorities arrested suspects who are being questioned. The news of a failed countercoup comes as Mali faces domestic political uncertainty and international isolation as the ruling junta has announced it intends to stay in power longer than it had earlier announced.