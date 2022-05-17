Officials: 7 hurt in explosion at Maryland nail salon

WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — Officials in Maryland say seven people, including police officers and EMS personnel, were injured in an explosion at a nail salon. Baltimore County police say officers responding to a disturbance at a Woodlawn nail salon Monday encountered a person who refused to leave, ran to the back of the store and started a fire that produced an explosion. Fire officials say the blaze was extinguished quickly, but the blast damaged neighboring businesses. Police say the man was taken into custody, then taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Four officers and two volunteer EMS personnel were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, and officials say all but one officer had been released by Tuesday.