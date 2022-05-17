UK: Unnamed Conservative lawmaker held on suspicion of rape

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Conservative Party says it has asked one of its lawmakers to stay away from Parliament while he is under police investigation on suspicion of rape and sexual assault offenses. London’s Metropolitan Police said the suspect, who was not identified, was also detained on suspicion of indecent assault, abuse of position of trust and misconduct in public office. The force said it received a report in January 2020 relating to the alleged offenses, which were said to have been committed in London between 2002 and 2009. The man remains in custody, police said. The Conservative whips office said it would not comment further. The news was the latest in a string of sexual misconduct claims against British lawmakers.