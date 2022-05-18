168-year-old Peterboro Basket Co. closing, cites forest pest

PETERBOROUGH, N.H. (AP) — A 168-year-old company in New Hampshire known for its handwoven, hardwood baskets is closing its factory and stopping production, partly because of an insect pest that has been destroying ash trees. The Peterboro Basket Company has been in business since 1854. The company said in a recent announcement that the baskets are principally made of U.S.-grown Appalachian White Ash, the same wood used in ax handles and baseball bats. It said the emerald ash borer beetle has reduced the availability of the wood. The company said other extreme labor shortages, ongoing supply chain issues, and owners who are “ready to retire,” were other considerations.