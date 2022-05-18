A year after disaster, thousands flock to Israeli holy site

JERUSALEM (AP) — Police are making preparations at a Jewish holy site in northern Israel ahead of the arrival of thousands of worshipers and revelers a year after a disaster that left 45 people dead. This year’s Lag Ba’Omer holiday festivities at Mount Meron on Wednesday are overshadowed by 2021’s deadly stampede, the single largest civilian disaster in the country’s history. Attendance at this year’s festivities is limited to 16,000 people, who had to secure tickets in advance. Police say around 8,000 officers will be stationed around the site to maintain order. The site is believed to be the burial place of a prominent second century rabbi, and has drawn Jewish pilgrims and worshipers for centuries.