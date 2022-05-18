Alleged gunman sent diary to newspaper before church attack

By AMY TAXIN and STEFANIE DAZIO

Associated Press

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The man accused of opening fire on a Southern California church congregation because of his political hatred for Taiwan sent a newspaper a seven-volume diary before the attack. The Chinese-language World Journal bureau in the Los Angeles area said it received the stacks of photocopied pages and a flash drive on Monday — a day after David Chou allegedly opened fire on people at a luncheon at a Taiwanese church in Laguna Woods. The paper didn’t report details of what was in the handwritten Chinese pages but the title referred to a “destroying angel” opposed to Taiwan’s independence from China. The documents were turned over to police. Chou is charged with killing one man and wounding seven other people. He has not yet entered a plea.