Belarus expands death penalty law, ups threat to opposition

By YURAS KARMANAU

Associated Press

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarus has expanded the death penalty law to include “attempted terrorism,” in a move that could radically ramp up the government’s pressure on the country’s beleaguered opposition. Authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko signed a law Wednesday allowing the death penalty for an attempt to commit a terrorist attack. Previously, it could not be handed down for “an unfinished crime.” Belarus’ leading human rights groups and opposition politicians have spoken out against the law. Belarus is the only country in Europe where the death penalty is still in place. Authorities in Belarus started actively bringing terrorism charges against opposition figures after Lukashenko won his sixth term in office in a disputed 2020 presidential election, triggering mass street protests.