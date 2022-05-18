Brazil’s Bolsonaro accuses top court judge of abusing power

By DIANE JEANTET

Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has filed a complaint with the Supreme Court accusing one of its justices of abusing his authority. It’s the latest escalation in a confrontation between the far-right leader and the nation’s top court. The complaint filed on Monday targets Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who is overseeing a controversial investigation to determine whether some of Bolsonaro’s allies are running a social media network aimed at spreading threats and fake news against Supreme Court justices. In his complaint, Bolsonaro accused de Moraes of slow-walking the fake news inquiry and hurting his image in an electoral year.