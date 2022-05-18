Brazil’s Lula gets married at 76 with a political touch

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

Associated Press

SAO PAULO (AP) — Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has been married for the third time in a ceremony that had a political touch as he heads toward Brazil’s presidential election in October as the front-runner. Known to Brazilians as Lula, the 76-year-old leftist politician wed 55-year-old sociologist Rosangela Silva before 150 guests who sang his old and new campaign songs more than once. The location of the ceremony in Sao Paulo was kept secret until Wednesday afternoon due to fears of protests by supporters of incumbent right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro, who trails Lula in opinion polls.