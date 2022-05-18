China: No information provided about March plane crash

BEIJING (AP) — China says that U.S. investigators haven’t released any information about the cause of a China Eastern Airlines jetliner crash in March after The Wall Street Journal reported data from its flight recorder indicated someone pushed the Boeing 737-800 into a steep dive. The government newspaper Global Times cited a statement from the Civil Aviation Administration of China that said American investigators who are examining the flight recorder confirmed they released no information to reporters. A foreign ministry spokesman referred reporters to the statement in response to requests for information about the investigation. Phone calls to CAAC weren’t answered. All 123 passengers and nine crew members were killed when the plane went into a nosedive.