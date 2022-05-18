Climber from Japan dies after crevasse fall in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Officials say a climber from Japan is presumed dead following a fall into a crevasse on Mount Hunter in Alaska’s Denali National Park and Preserve. The park in a statement says a 43-year-old climber from Kanagawa, Japan, was unroped from his teammates when he fell through a weak ice bridge near their camp at approximately 8,000 feet on the southeast fork of the Kahiltna Glacier. Mountaineering rangers with the park were notified late Tuesday of the fall, which happened at the base of Mount Hunter’s North Buttress. Meanwhile, the park says it has recovered the body of an Austrian solo climber following his death earlier this month on Denali.