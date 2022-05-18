EU urges members to work together to renew weapons stocks

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is urging member countries to quickly replenish their depleted stocks of ammunition and military equipment. It’s ready to offer financial incentives to those willing to work together to replace materiel, some of which has been sent to help Ukraine. Many of the EU’s 27 member countries have sent equipment to help Ukrainian troops since Russia invaded. At first it was mostly ammunition, but now includes portable missiles to destroy warplanes and tanks, as well as heavier equipment. The EU commission is offering a fund of $526 million over two years to countries willing to work in groups of at least three to replenish their stocks.