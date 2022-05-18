Harris to tell Coast Guard grads rule of law is under attack

By AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will tell the U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s graduating cadets that they are starting their service at a crucial moment for the world. In prepared remarks for Wednesday’s ceremony, Harris calls it a period in history when the “rule of law is strained” and “fundamental principles are under threat.” Harris also reflects on the state of a world in which long-standing rules and norms are more frequently coming under attack, noting the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Associated Press obtained excerpts of the speech set for the academy commencement in New London, Connecticut.