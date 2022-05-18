Lawmakers reach deal to help veterans exposed to burn pits

By KEVIN FREKING

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional bargainers have announced a deal on legislation to boost health care services and disability benefits for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan. The agreement paves the way for passage of a bill that has become the top priority of veterans’ groups seeking to help an increasing number of people with illnesses that they believe are related to toxic exposure. Democratic leaders in the House and Senate are promising to bring up the package for a vote. The White House says passage of the bill “would be a welcome and long-awaited achievement” for veterans.