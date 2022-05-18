Man held in deadly Las Vegas lounge shooting takes plea deal

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Eleven attempted murder charges were dropped and a 44-year-old ex-convict pleaded guilty to a single felony charge in a deadly shootout that authorities say involved at least five shooters at a Las Vegas lounge. Lee Frank Wilson admitted Wednesday he was a felon in possession of a prohibited firearm. Defense attorney Joshua Tomsheck says he’s expected to face up to 54 months in prison at sentencing Sept. 14. Authorities said at least 12 people were shot and 33-year-old Demetreus Beard died in the Feb. 26 gunfire at the hookah club off the Las Vegas Strip. Wilson has been the only person arrested. Tomsheck says Wilson was a badly wounded victim in the shooting, and that Wilson and Beard were friends.