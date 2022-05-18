Man in Norway bow-and-arrow attack pleads guilty to murder

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A man charged with killing five people and wounding four others in southern Norway when he attacked strangers with a bow and arrows and knives has pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder. The suspect, 38-yaer-old Espen Andersen Bråthen, entered the pleas as his trial started at Buskerud District Court on Wednesday, according to Norwegian news agency NTB. The five victims were fatally stabbed on Oct. 13, 2021. Andersen Bråthen also faces 11 counts of attempted murder for allegedly shooting at people with a bow and arrows in the former mining town of Kongsberg. Although he has confessed, he may not end up in a Norwegian prison. Prosecutors want him sentenced to compulsory mental health care.