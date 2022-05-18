Testimony: Clinton team did not approve lawyer’s FBI meeting

By ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign did not authorize a lawyer to meet with the FBI and provide information that was meant to cast suspicions on rival candidate Donald Trump and possible connections to Russia. That’s according to trial testimony Wednesday. Michael Sussmann, a lawyer for Clinton’s 2016 campaign, is charged with lying to the FBI during a meeting at which he presented the bureau’s top lawyer with data that purported to show mysterious contact between computer servers of a Russia-based bank and Trump’s company, the Trump Organization. The campaign’s top lawyer, Marc Elias, testified Wednesday that the campaign did not authorize the meeting.