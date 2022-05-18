Thai archival find may resolve fate of missing WWII US flyer

By JERRY HARMER and TASSANEE VEJPONGSA

Associated Press

U-TAPAO, Thailand (AP) — The remains of an American airman missing in World War II may be heading home, thanks to a chance discovery of records in flood-threatened archives in Thailand. U.S. and local authorities held a solemn ceremony Wednesday to repatriate remains recently recovered from a rice field. Laboratory tests will determine what the remains are. But circumstantial evidence has raised expectation a long-lost service member from the U.S. Army Air Forces will be identified. The discovery started with a retired air marshal’s effort to save archives threatened when an air force museum in Bangkok flooded. He found a police officer’s notes about a 1944 plane crash in northern Thailand that matched a U.S. reconnaissance flight where the pilot never returned.