Tracy Letts on writing his play and then having to act in it

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Tracy Letts’ play “The Minutes” was first written in 2016, and it seems to have anticipated national debates over Confederate statues, critical race theory and the backlash over textbooks that explore the lingering consequences of slavery. “The Minutes” has been rewarded with a best play Tony Award nomination, competing on June 12 against “Clyde’s,” “Hangmen,” “The Lehman Trilogy,” and “Skeleton Crew.” While Letts himself is onstage in “The Minutes” this time on Broadway — he plays the steely mayor, the deliciously named Mr. Superba — he never intended to be acting in it.