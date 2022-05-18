US intel shows Russians fear Mariupol abuse will backfire

By AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has gathered intelligence that shows some Russian officials have become concerned that Russian forces in the ravaged port city of Mariupol are carrying out grievous abuses. That’s according to a U.S official familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive findings. The Russian officials are concerned that the abuses will backfire and further inspire Mariupol residents to resist the Russian occupation. The U.S. official said Russian officials, who were not identified, also fear that troops’ abuse will undercut Russia’s claim that they’ve liberated the Russian-speaking city. According to the intelligence finding, the abuses include beating and electrocuting city officials and robbing homes.