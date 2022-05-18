US warns abortion ruling could increase extremist violence

By BEN FOX

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government is warning law enforcement agencies around the nation of the increased potential for extremist violence following the leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion striking down the constitutional right to abortion. A memo from the Department of Homeland Security says violence could come from either side of the abortion issue or from other types of extremists seeking to exploit tensions. It’s an added element to what is already a volatile environment in the U.S., where authorities have warned repeatedly over the past two years that the threat posed by domestic extremists, such as the gunman who committed the racist attack over the weekend in Buffalo, has surpassed the danger from abroad.