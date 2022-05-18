Vote counting drags on in Pennsylvania’s GOP Senate primary

By MARC LEVY

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick are locked in a too-early-to-call race for Pennsylvania’s hotly contested Republican nomination for an open U.S. Senate seat. Vote counting continues Wednesday. Some counties have yet to tabulate mail-in ballots in the presidential battleground state. Counting of provisional, overseas and military absentee ballots could last all week. There is no runoff law in Pennsylvania. But the race was close enough to trigger Pennsylvania’s automatic recount law. Oz has been helped by an endorsement from former President Donald Trump. Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman won the Democratic nomination as he recovered from a stroke he suffered Friday.