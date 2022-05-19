6 injured in explosion and fire at Wisconsin pier factory

EAGLE, Wis. (AP) — Six people were hurt, including three firefighters, when an explosion and fire rocked a marine construction company in southeast Wisconsin with a blast that shook a nearby elementary school. The fire at Summerset Marine Construction in the small Waukesha County community of Eagle was still burning Thursday afternoon hours after the blast, but the thick black smoke that had been visible for miles earlier could no longer be seen. Eagle is about 35 miles southwest of Milwaukee. Two of the six injured were taken to a hospital; the others were treated at the scene.