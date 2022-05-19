Britain, Rwanda defend asylum-seekers plan at UN agencies

By JAMEY KEATEN

Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — Britain and Rwanda are confronting two U.N. agencies that have sharply criticized their controversial plan in which British expects to send some asylum-seekers from the U.K. to the African country. In an interview with The Associated Press, Rwandan Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta acknowledged it was “fine” that U.N. refugee and rights agencies are concerned about the plan. He said Thursday’s talks aim “to bring them on board” to work with the two countries. The U.N. refugee agency chief, on Twitter, sounded unconvinced. British Home Secretary Priti Patel says over 20,000 people entered Britain illegally over the last year. She insists that the Conservative government — along with Rwanda — was “finding new innovative solutions” to counter smugglers.