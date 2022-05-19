British military says ship attacked off Yemen’s Hodeida port

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A British military group monitoring the waterways in the Middle East says a ship has come under attack off the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations group said the attack happened on Thursday off Hodeida, a contested port city. It offered no other immediate information. The U.S. Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet said it was aware of the attack, but declined to immediately comment further. A Saudi-led coalition has been at war since March 2015 against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels who have long held the Yemeni capital of Sanaa as well as Hodeida.