AP National News
By
Published 1:18 PM

Canada bans China's Huawei Technologies from 5G networks

KTVZ

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government has decided to ban China's Huawei Technologies from Canada's next-generation mobile networks. The development of 5G, or fifth-generation, networks will give people speedier online connections and provide vast data capacity to meet ravenous demand as more and more things link to the internet and innovations such as virtual reality, immersive gaming and autonomous vehicles emerge. The U.S. has long pressed Trudeau's government to deny Huawei a role in building the country's 5G infrastructure, saying it would allow Beijing to spy on Canadians more easily.

AP National News

Associated Press

