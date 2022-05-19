Chicago cop shoots, seriously wounds, 13-year-old boy

CHICAGO (AP) — Officials say a Chicago police officer shot and wounded a 13-year-old boy who fled after he was pulled over in a car that had been involved in an earlier carjacking. The agency that investigates officer-involved shootings in Chicago says the shooting happened Wednesday night. Officers pulled the vehicle over and one of them shot the teen as he fled on foot. No gun was recovered and a second person in the car escaped. The night before a person in neighboring Oak Park jumped into a car with a 3-year-old boy and sped off. Minutes later, the driver jumped out and left the uninjured child behind before climbing into another car — the one the teen was in Wednesday night.