Conference of U.S. conservatives opens in Orban’s Hungary

By JUSTIN SPIKE

Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Dozens of prominent conservatives from Europe, the United States and elsewhere have gathered in Hungary for the American Conservative Political Action Conference, being held in Europe for the first time. The two-day event represents a deepening of ties between the American right wing and the autocratic government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban. In a keynote address, Orban called Hungary “the bastion of conservative Christian values in Europe,” and urged U.S. conservatives to defeat “the dominance of progressive liberals in public life” as he said he had done in Hungary. Fox News host Tucker Carlson delivered a speech by video link, and other U.S. conservatives, including lawmakers from Florida and Maryland, are scheduled to appear.