Dozens of rescuers help save dolphins stranded on Cape Cod

WELLFLEET, Mass. (AP) — Seven dolphins that were stranded in a shallow Massachusetts river have been released in deeper waters after an hourslong effort by more than 40 experts, interns and volunteers. The International Fund for Animal Welfare says the Atlantic white-sided dolphins got stranded early Wednesday in the Herring River on Cape Cod. Misty Niemeyer of the fund’s rescue team says crews had to work quickly because the tide was coming in and dolphins often risk getting stranded again when it rolls out. The dolphins were released in deeper waters off Provincetown that afternoon.