Georgia store shootings: White man faces hate crime charges

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal grand jury in Georgia has brought hate crime charges against a white man accused of shooting into two convenience stores and targeting the people there because of their race. Clayton County Police said Larry Edward Foxsworth of Jonesboro said it himself, telling officers “this is a hate crime and this is a targeted hit.” No one was hurt in the shootings last July. U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan in Atlanta says nobody should have to be afraid to shop or go to work or have to worry about violent attacks because of the color of their skin.