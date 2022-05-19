German intel chief says espionage at Cold War levels

BERLIN (AP) — The head of Germany’s domestic intelligence service says levels of espionage now are as high as during the Cold War, or even higher. The president of the BfV intelligence agency also warned Thursday of the increased risk of sabotage against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine. Germany has exposed a number of Russian spies operating in the country in recent years. He said in Berlin that “today we assess the level of espionage against Germany at least at the level of the Cold War — if not significantly higher.” The spy chief predicted that “in a world of open hostilities and drastic sanctions, the inhibition threshold for espionage, sabotage and illegitimate influence will continue to fall.”