Indian court convicts Kashmiri rebel leader of terrorism

By ASHOK SHARMA

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — An Indian court has convicted a top Kashmiri separatist leader in a terrorism-related case that carries a maximum punishment of the death penalty or life imprisonment. Mohammed Yasin Malik had been charged with terrorist acts, illegally raising funds, being a member of a terrorist organization, and criminal conspiracy and sedition. Judge Praveen Singh on Thursday set May 25 for hearing arguments from both sides on sentencing, the Press Trust of India news agency reported. The judge also directed Malik to provide an affidavit regarding his financial assets. During the trial, Malik protested the charges and said he was a freedom fighter.