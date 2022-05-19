Israeli military ID’s gun that may have killed journalist

By JOSEF FEDERMAN

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it has identified a soldier’s rifle that may have killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. But a military official says it cannot be certain unless the Palestinians turn over the bullet for analysis. Abu Akleh was fatally shot on May 11 while covering an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank. The Palestinians say she was killed by Israeli fire. Israel says she was shot during a battle between troops and Palestinian gunmen. It says it can’t determine who fired the fatal shot without analyzing the bullet. The Palestinians have the bullet. They have refused calls for a joint investigation, saying they don’t trust Israel.