Maine removes LGBTQ teaching video assailed in Republican ad

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Department of Education has removed from its website a video containing an LGBTQ lesson plan for kindergarten students that was the subject of a Republican ad targeting Democratic Gov. Janet Mills. The ad accused the governor of spending $2.8 million to create “radical school lessons” for the youngest children in public schools. The Department of Education quickly removed the video lesson plan after reviewing it. A spokesperson for Mills said Thursday the governor was not aware of the video and agrees with the Department of Education’s decision to remove it.