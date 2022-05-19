Pentagon spokesman John Kirby moving to White House

By ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby is joining the White House, according to a person familiar with the matter, adding star power to the West Wing’s foreign policy communications team. Kirby, who also served as the top spokesman at the Pentagon and the State Department during the Obama administration, is expected to take on strategic communications in the role as President Joe Biden navigates a range of foreign policy challenges, from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to North Korea’s nuclear program. The person familiar with the matter confirmed Kirby’s move to the White House on the condition of anonymity before it was announced publicly. The Washington Post first reported on Kirby’s shift.