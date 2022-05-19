Prague Zoo gets Taiwanese pangolins after fallout with China

By KAREL JANICEK

Associated Press

PRAGUE (AP) — Prague’s zoo has introduced to the public a pair of critically endangered Chinese pangolins. It is only the second animal park on the European continent to have them. The arrival of the rare acquisition from Taiwan is the result of a political fallout with China. A few years ago, the Czech capital was expecting to receive giant pandas from China after Prague signed a partnership agreement with Beijing in 2016. But that never happened because, three years later, Prague decided to revoke the sister-city agreement with the Chinese capital and signed a similar one with Taipei.