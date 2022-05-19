Prince William, Kate join Tom Cruise for ‘Top Gun’ premiere

LONDON (AP) — Tom Cruise has said he and Prince William “have a lot in common” as the Hollywood star and the royal met on the red carpet in London for the U.K. premiere of the new “Top Gun” movie. William and his wife, Kate, joined Cruise Thursday on a star-studded red carpet at Leicester Square for the premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick.” The movie sees Cruise reprise his role as U.S. Navy pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell more than three decades after the release of the original film. Speaking about William, Cruise told reporters: “We have a lot in common. We both love England, and we’re both aviators, we both love flying.” The sequel also stars Jennifer Connelly, Monica Barbaro, Val Kilmer, Jon Hamm and Glen Powell.