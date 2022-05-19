Prosecutors detail charges against Trump’s inaugural chair

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors have further detailed the allegations against the chair of former President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee. He’s accused of secretly working as an agent for the United Arab Emirates to influence Trump’s foreign policy. The details came in an updated indictment filed earlier this week in federal court in New York City in the case of Tom Barrack, a wealthy businessman who acted as an informal adviser to Trump. He was arrested last year and released on $250 million bail. A message was left with his lawyer on Thursday.